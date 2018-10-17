Daltrey: Brexit won't harm touring bands
Roger Daltrey: Brexit won't harm touring bands

Legendary frontman of The Who, Roger Daltrey, has said that touring bands will cope after Brexit, and any problem is “nothing that can’t be solved”.

He was speaking to BBC Radio 4's Front Row host, John Wilson, ahead of the release of his autobiography, Thanks a Lot Mr Kibblewhite: My Story.

  • 17 Oct 2018
