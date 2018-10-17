Dodds: Difficult to confirm withdrawal agreement

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Dodds and May on MPs' support for Brexit deal
The DUP's Westminster leader asked the prime minister about the difficulties MPs face giving their backing to a withdrawal agreement without "pretty clear assurances" about a future trading relationship with the EU
Theresa May told Nigel Dodds it was important for members to have "sufficient details" on this and other issues.
17 Oct 2018
