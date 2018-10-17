Does NHS provide diabetic monitor the PM uses?

Media player
PMQs: McCabe and May on NHS treatment for diabetics
A Labour MP said even her fiercest critics would be "full of admiration" for how the PM managed her diabetic condition while running the country.
Steve McCabe said the monitoring system she used was denied to 500,000 other people, but Theresa May said it was available on the NHS, and it was not the only system to help diabetics.
17 Oct 2018
