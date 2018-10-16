Anorexia sufferer 'not thin enough to get help'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MP tells story of anorexia sufferer 'who wasn't thin enough to get help'
Lib Dem MP Wera Hobhouse read out Lorna's story - who said her GP told her that her BMI was healthy and that she did not meet the criteria for treatment, despite her confessing to "skipping nearly every meal" and being "petrified of putting on weight".
Lorna's story came during a Westminster hall debate about reducing the stigma around eating disorders.
-
16 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45882781/mp-tells-story-of-anorexia-sufferer-who-wasn-t-thin-enough-to-get-helpRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window