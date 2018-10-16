Anorexia sufferer 'not thin enough to get help'
MP tells story of anorexia sufferer 'who wasn't thin enough to get help'

Lib Dem MP Wera Hobhouse read out Lorna's story - who said her GP told her that her BMI was healthy and that she did not meet the criteria for treatment, despite her confessing to "skipping nearly every meal" and being "petrified of putting on weight".

Lorna's story came during a Westminster hall debate about reducing the stigma around eating disorders.

