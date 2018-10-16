Bercow 'persuaded' by reform proposals

Media player
Speaker: Commons needs new body to investigate bullying
An independent body needs to be set up to investigate all allegations of bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct in the Commons, said the Speaker.
John Bercow spoke ahead of an Urgent Question in the Commons on Dame Laura Cox's report into the behaviour of some MPs and staff in Parliament, published on Monday.
READ: Speaker John Bercow wants independent body to examine Commons bullying claims
16 Oct 2018
