Corbyn to PM: Another nothing-has-changed moment
Brexit: Jeremy Corbyn on Theresa May trade talks update

The Labour leader has accused Prime Minister Theresa May of "Groundhog Day" over the progress of post-Brexit trade talks with the EU.

Jeremy Corbyn said Mrs May's statement to MPs was another "nothing-has-changed moment from this shambles of a government."

  • 15 Oct 2018
