Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Jeremy Corbyn on Theresa May trade talks update
The Labour leader has accused Prime Minister Theresa May of "Groundhog Day" over the progress of post-Brexit trade talks with the EU.
Jeremy Corbyn said Mrs May's statement to MPs was another "nothing-has-changed moment from this shambles of a government."
-
15 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45867342/brexit-jeremy-corbyn-on-theresa-may-trade-talks-updateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window