May: 'Time for cool, calm heads' on Brexit

Theresa May has told MPs about the latest UK-EU talks as the two sides negotiate a post-Brexit deal, saying they were "entering the final stages".

She told them there was a lot of "inaccurate information", but she was offering the “facts as they stand”.

While some MPs laughed, and others clapped, Mrs May said that this was the time for "cool, calm heads to prevail" and went on to talk of a “backstop to the backstop” for Northern Ireland.

  • 15 Oct 2018
