Perry: Commons culture 'needs to change'

Video

A Conservative minister who has clashed with the Speaker on the culture in the House of Commons and how MPs and staff are treated.

Claire Perry was asked about her previous calls for John Bercow to consider his behaviour, after a report published on Monday by Dame Laura Cox QC, found a culture of "deference, subservience, acquiescence and silence".

The business minister said: "You get put in your place often with a rather acerbic comment. It's not respectful to MPs, it must be horrendous to be a staffer working in some of these offices."

June 2018: Claire Perry on John Bercow behaviour in Brexit debate