M26 Closure: 'Deeply frustrating'
The M26 in Kent is being shut overnight while work is done to see if it can be used as a car park for lorries, in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The process will be called operation Brock.

Christopher Snelling from the Freight Transport Association tells Radio 4's World at One that his organisation was not told in advance about the plans which "is deeply frustrating".

  • 12 Oct 2018