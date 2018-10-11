'In the last three years, the rent shot up'

Media player
Tenant on coping with rising rent and housing benefit cap
A mother with an ill daughter described how her rent kept going up, but the housing benefit she relied on did not meet the costs.
Self employed Lauren Dowse told BBC Politics Live how she was now preparing to leave her privately-rented farm cottage after nearly 15 years, and has been given a council house.
UK viewers can watch the full programme, including the debate that followed this film, for 30 days
