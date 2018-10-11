Media player
John Major urges welfare reform rethink
Former Conservative Prime Minister Sir John Major criticises the way the government's flagship welfare reform, Universal Credit, is being rolled out.
Speaking to the BBC's Nick Robinson on the Political Thinking podcast, Sir John said the policy could cause the same sort of problems for the Conservatives as the poll tax did in the 1980s.
11 Oct 2018
