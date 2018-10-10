'Another Windrush' for post-Brexit EU citizens?

Media player
PMQs: Cherry and May on Polish and EU citizens after Brexit
An MP raised the case of a Polish constituent who has lived in Scotland since the age of six and has received a "Kafkaeque" letter after applying for benefits.
The SNP's Joanna Cherry asked the prime minister if a "Windrush scandal" was coming for EU citizens in the UK.
10 Oct 2018
Share
