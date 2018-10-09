MP on marking stillborn son's birthday

Video

An MP told the Commons he would be marking what would have been the fourth birthday of his son, Robert, who was stillborn.

Will Quince, who campaigns for better care for bereaved parents, said baby loss remained a "massive taboo" that needed to be broken.

"We shouldn't underestimate the importance of just talking about baby loss," he said.

The Conservative MP for Colchester was speaking in a special debate to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.