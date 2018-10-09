Media player
'Anger' and 'betrayal' on women pension changes
A protest is planned on Wednesday against the decision to raise the state pension age for many women in their 50s and 60s.
Several of them told BBC Politics Live about its effect on their lives and finances, and how they believe the introduction of the equalisation of pension ages has been unfair.
