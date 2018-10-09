'Amazed if there were not more resignations'
Former Brexit minister Steve Baker on Chequers deal

A former Brexit minister has predicted more cabinet members standing down if there was a softening of the deal being put forward by the prime minister.

Steve Baker said there were "quite a few people who are on the edge of the cliff" but declined to name names when asked by BBC Presenter Jo Coburn.

