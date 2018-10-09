Why do people vote Labour or Conservative?

Media player
Party conferences: Labour and Tory voters on political opponents
At the party conferences, Labour and Conservative supporters were asked why they thought people voted for the opposing party.
For Politics Live, Joey d'Urso asked them if they could name an MP from the other party they rated.
