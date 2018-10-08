Is ex-MI6 chief's Corbyn view a surprise?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Will ex-M16 chief's criticism of Jeremy Corbyn make any difference?
Jessica Elgot, from the Guardian, and comedian Geoff Norcott discussed whether former MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove's criticism of Jeremy Corbyn would make any difference.
Sir Richard, who led the Secret Intelligence Service for five years, said he was troubled by the Labour leader's "past associations", including with groups which he said were not friendly to the UK.
-
08 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45790843/will-ex-m16-chief-s-criticism-of-jeremy-corbyn-make-any-differenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window