Is ex-MI6 chief's Corbyn view a surprise?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Will ex-M16 chief's criticism of Jeremy Corbyn make any difference?

Jessica Elgot, from the Guardian, and comedian Geoff Norcott discussed whether former MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove's criticism of Jeremy Corbyn would make any difference.

Sir Richard, who led the Secret Intelligence Service for five years, said he was troubled by the Labour leader's "past associations", including with groups which he said were not friendly to the UK.

  • 08 Oct 2018