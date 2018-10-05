Rents means firms aren't underneath the arches

Media player
Railway arches: Traders claim rent hikes forcing them to leave
Traders whose businesses are located beneath railway arches fear they will be forced out by rent hikes. Network Rail is selling off £1.4bn of property - including 3,000 railway arches - to private investment firms.
05 Oct 2018
