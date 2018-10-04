Big Ben bongs for the first time in months
Big Ben bongs for the first time since new year

Big Ben's famous chimes ring out for the first time in months, to test the bell ahead of Remembrance Sunday and New Year's Eve.

The Elizabeth Tower, home to the Great Clock and the Great Bell is undergoing conservation works and Big Ben has been silenced, to make it safe for the people working on it.

The chimes will only sound on special occasions until the work is complete - as happened over Christmas last year.

  • 04 Oct 2018