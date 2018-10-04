Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn scales a climbing wall
Jeremy Corbyn joked with onlookers as he scaled a climbing wall in Kirkstall, Leeds.
On a visit to support the city's bid for more funding for flood defences, the Labour leader, 69, removed his jacket and started to climb the wall.
He even managed a thumbs up and joked with reporters: "If I fall down will you all turn the cameras off?"
04 Oct 2018
