The key moments from Theresa May's speech
Conservative party conference: The key moments from Theresa May's speech

The prime minister addressed austerity and Brexit as she shimmied on stage in Birmingham at the conference.

Mrs May said that a decade on from the financial crash "there are better days ahead", signalling an increase in public spending.

She was also keen to make light of last year's difficult speech.

  • 03 Oct 2018
