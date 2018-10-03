Media player
Conservative party conference: The key moments from Theresa May's speech
The prime minister addressed austerity and Brexit as she shimmied on stage in Birmingham at the conference.
Mrs May said that a decade on from the financial crash "there are better days ahead", signalling an increase in public spending.
She was also keen to make light of last year's difficult speech.
03 Oct 2018
