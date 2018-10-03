Let our puissant nation seize Brexit prize - Geoffrey Cox

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Let our puissant nation seize Brexit prize, Tory MP tells conference
Tory MP Geoffrey Cox quotes John Milton, the 17th Century poet and author of Paradise Lost, as he calls on the UK to seize the "precious prize" on offer from Brexit.
The attorney general briefly stole the political limelight during his warm-up act for Theresa May.
-
03 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45735833/let-our-puissant-nation-seize-brexit-prize-tory-mp-tells-conferenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window