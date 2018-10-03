Media player
Theresa May: People need to know austerity is over
Theresa May has predicted "better days ahead" after Brexit, with UK debt continuing to fall and support public services will go up.
Addressing her party conference in Birmingham, the prime minister said people needed to know that austerity was over and "their hard work has paid off".
Theresa May: PM's conference speech in text, video and images
03 Oct 2018
