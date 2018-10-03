'Second referendum would be politicians’ vote'

Media player
Conservative conference: May on future Brexit deal votes
A second referendum is the latest plan is stop Brexit, Theresa May said, as she warned those behind it that "we had the people’s vote - the people voted to leave".
In her closing party conference speech, the prime minister said both sides of the argument "need to come together now" as the UK entered the "toughest phase" of the talks on a future trade deal.
Theresa May: PM's conference speech in text, video and images
03 Oct 2018
