May dances onto stage at Conservative conference
With a nod to stage malfunctions and the cough which dogged her 2017 Conservative conference speech, Theresa May danced her way on to the 2018 stage.
To the music of Abba's Dancing Queen, the prime minster danced in Birmingham and then joked about some of the problems in her Manchester speech 12 months ago.
Theresa May: PM's conference speech in text, video and images
03 Oct 2018
