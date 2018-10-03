'Dancing Queen' May takes to the stage

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Conservative conference: May dances as she takes to the stage
Prime Minister Theresa May showed off her moves ahead of her speech at the Conservative Party conference.
-
03 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45729616/conservative-conference-may-dances-as-she-takes-to-the-stageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window