In full: Theresa May interview with Laura Kuenssberg
The prime minister spoke about Brexit, immigration and Boris Johnson's speech at the Conservative Party conference.

Theresa May was interviewed by BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, a few hours after her former foreign secretary addressed a fringe meeting, and the day ahead of her own speech to delefayes in Birmingham.

  • 02 Oct 2018
