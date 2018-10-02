Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Conservative conference: Theresa May "cross" about Boris Johnson's speech
The prime minister told the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg there were "one or two things" that Boris Johnson said in his conference speech that she is "cross about".
She criticised what she said was his plan to "tear up our guarantee to the people of Northern Ireland", as all Conservative Party members believed in the union with Northern Ireland.
-
02 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45724532/conservative-conference-theresa-may-cross-about-boris-johnson-s-speechRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window