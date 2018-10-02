PM asked: Could Boris Johnson be PM?

Media player
Conservative conference: Theresa May on Boris Johnson
Theresa May has declined to say whether she thinks her former foreign secretary could succeed her.
Hours after Boris Johnson gave a speech criticising her Chequers plan for a post-Brexit deal, the prime minister said: "There's one thing we all know about Boris is that he'll put on a good show."
02 Oct 2018
