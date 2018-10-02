Helping NHS 'can't be done without more money'

Media player
Conservative conference: Matt Hancock on funding health services
Matt Hancock announced £240m for social care in England to help people get home so the NHS can better cope with winter pressures.
He said the money would help more people "who don't need to be in hospital, but do need care".
The health secretary, speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, added that he was writing a long-term plan for the NHS to "guarantee its future".
02 Oct 2018
