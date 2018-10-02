Praise for Hammond prediction of a PM Johnson

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Conservative conference: Boris Johnson on Brexit and leadership
Boris Johnson said he wants to "put some lead into the collective pencil" as he talks about his party's self-belief.
Addressing a ConHome fringe event, he joked that Philip Hammond's prediction about a Boris Johnson premiership was the "first Treasury forecast in a long to have a distinct ring of truth".
He went on to tell delegates to take on the Tony Benn-tribute act of today's Labour party and "wallop it for six", and attacking any plan for a second EU referendum.
-
02 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45721244/conservative-conference-boris-johnson-on-brexit-and-leadershipRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window