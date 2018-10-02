Johnson: This is the moment to chuck Chequers

Media player
Tory conference: Johnson attacks May's Brexit trade plan
It is time to make the "elegant, dignified and grateful exit" from the EU that Britain voted for, the former foreign secretary has said.
To applause from delegates at a Conservative Home fringe event, Boris Johnson said it was the moment to "chuck Chequers" and Britain should trade with the EU on World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.
