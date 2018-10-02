'I went from high-flyer to low-life drug dealer'

Media player
Conservative conference: ex-drug dealer Jacob Hill on rehabilitating offenders
A one-time Yorkshire entrepreneur of the year described a downfall culminating in him being arrested for dealing drugs and taken to the police station where his parents had worked.
Jacob Hill told delegates at the Conservative conference that his parents found out their "high-flying son was nothing more than a low-life drug dealer".
Speaking about his conviction and sentencing, he said that "prison and sentencing need to be about rehabilitation".
02 Oct 2018
