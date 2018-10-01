'I will fight anti-Semitism to honour my father'
Dominic Raab: I will fight anti-Semitism to honour my father

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has told the Tory conference he will fight anti-Semitism to his "last breath" in tribute to his father, who fled Nazi Europe.

Addressing Labour, Mr Raab said: "You will be surprised how many British people take this personally."

