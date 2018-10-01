Media player
'No Canada-style agreement' from EU says Chancellor
The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, says a Canada-style agreement is "not on offer" from the EU, and the only deal the EU will talk about would "split" Northern Ireland from the UK.
He told Today the government would "not negotiate anything" that will break up the UK.
01 Oct 2018
