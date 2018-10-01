Gove: Never let Corbyn near Downing Street
Conservative conference: Michael Gove on Jeremy Corbyn

During his Conservative Party conference speech Environment Secretary Michael Gove described Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as a "Moscow-loving, Hamas-hugging, high-taxing, moderate-bashing, job-destroying, national anthem-avoiding, Nato-hating, class war-provoking one-man museum of economic folly."

