Hammond predicts Brexit 'deal dividend'
Video

Conservative conference: Hammond on Brexit 'dividend'

The chancellor pledged to maintain "enough fiscal firepower" to support the UK economy if there is no deal reached with the EU.

And Philip Hammond told the Conservative Party conference there would be a "deal dividend" before making a plea for party unity, and assuring them that "Brexit is going to happen".

  • 01 Oct 2018
