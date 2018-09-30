Tories applaud attack on Johnson
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tories applaud Digby Jones's attack on Boris Johnson

Former CBI chief Sir Digby Jones - who voted for Brexit - attacks Boris Johnson for his attitude to business, in a speech to the Tory conference watched by Theresa May.

He also hails the prime minister for standing up to EU "bully boys" who criticised her Chequers plan for post-Brexit trade.

  • 30 Sep 2018