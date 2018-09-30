Theresa May: 'I believe in Brexit'
Prime Minister Theresa May has rejected Boris Johnson's criticism of her strategy for leaving the EU.

"I believe in delivering Brexit in a way that respects the vote and delivers on the vote of the British people," she told the BBC's Andrew Marr.

