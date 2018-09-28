Johnson refuses to rule out challenging PM

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Boris Johnson refuses to rule out Theresa May challenge
Boris Johnson repeatedly declined to say whether he would challenge Theresa May for the leadership of the Conservative Party.
Speaking to the BBC's political editor Laura Kuennsberg, the former foreign secretary warned of "political and economic disaster" if the prime minster stuck by her Brexit strategy.
-
28 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45687653/brexit-boris-johnson-refuses-to-rule-out-theresa-may-challengeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window