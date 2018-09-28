Price: It does not have to be this way

Media player
Plaid Cymru elects Adam Price as new leader
The new leader of Plaid Cymru spoke of 20 years of "drift and decline under Labour" as he explained his policies to take the nationalist party from third to first place.
Minutes after winning the leadership, Adam Price said Plaid had made "slow steady progress" in the recent years.
He was speaking to Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn, and studio guests, about the chances of a Welsh independence referendum.
28 Sep 2018
