Peter Tatchell campaigns with LGBT Muslims at mosque
Campaigner Peter Tatchell has been speaking to worshippers at the Central London Mosque to "challenge the traditional Muslim view that the Koran is anti-gay".
He claimed that some Muslims "misunderstand or misinterpret or just don't know" what it says.
He was joined by Politics Live reporter John Owen as gay people talked to those entering the mosque.
28 Sep 2018
Share
