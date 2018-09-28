Tatchell campaigns with LGBT Muslims
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Peter Tatchell campaigns with LGBT Muslims at mosque

Campaigner Peter Tatchell has been speaking to worshippers at the Central London Mosque to "challenge the traditional Muslim view that the Koran is anti-gay".

He claimed that some Muslims "misunderstand or misinterpret or just don't know" what it says.

He was joined by Politics Live reporter John Owen as gay people talked to those entering the mosque.

Watch the studio debate that followed this film.

  • 28 Sep 2018
Go to next video: 'I hope other gay Muslims see this'