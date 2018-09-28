Brexit: Lord Howard backs Canada-style deal

Video

Former Conservative Party leader Lord Howard has said he is in favour of a “Canada plus solution” to Brexit.

Speaking to BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur he said there was a lot of merit in the Institute for Economic Affairs’ report released earlier this week.

“In some respects it’s quite close to the offer that has already made by the European Union, by President Tusk earlier this year. I would like to see that explored,” Lord Howard said.

