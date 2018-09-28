Video

Nile Rodgers performed one of Chic's most famous tracks with one of his tackiest-ever backing casts, comprised of part-time drummer Andrew Neil, failed rock star Alan Johnson, and the Wagner fan Michael Portillo,

They closed the late night political programme with other guests acting as background dancers in the early hours of Friday, BBC Music Day 2018, a nationwide celebration of music, to a one-off rendition of Le Freak.

