Corbyn 'had useful discussion' with Barnier
Jeremy Corbyn says the EU's chief Brexit negotiator "made no opinion" about Labour's Brexit plan, after talks in Brussels.

Stressing he was not negotiating with Michel Barnier, he told reporters after the meeting: "We've had an interesting and useful discussion."

  • 27 Sep 2018