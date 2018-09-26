'How bad could things get over Brexit, prime minister'?

Video

Theresa May has been asked "how bad could things get" if Brexit goes wrong during a visit to the United States.

Speaking at a Bloomberg event in New York, the chief executive of investment firm Blackstone, Steve Schwarzman, said he and other Wall Street figures "outside the UK system" were worried about how things might "go off" in the event of the talks breaking down.

In response, the prime minister said there was "uncertainty" over the outcome but she believed a good deal was in both sides' interests.

"I absolutely appreciate and understand the point you're making about as you're making decisions and looking ahead to what the future holds and at the moment, there is that uncertainty about what the future will hold in terms of Brexit."