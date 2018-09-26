'Labour will vote against the Chequers plan'
Labour conference: Corbyn on Brexit and EU trade deal

As things stand now, Labour will vote against the "Chequers plan or whatever is left of it", Labour's leader has said.

In his conference speech, Jeremy Corbyn warned the prime minister that if she could not negotiate a "sensible deal", backed by most businesses and trade unions, then she needed "to make way for a party that can and will".

