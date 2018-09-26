Media player
Labour conference: Corbyn on Brexit and EU trade deal
As things stand now, Labour will vote against the "Chequers plan or whatever is left of it", Labour's leader has said.
In his conference speech, Jeremy Corbyn warned the prime minister that if she could not negotiate a "sensible deal", backed by most businesses and trade unions, then she needed "to make way for a party that can and will".
26 Sep 2018
