Corbyn: Labour an 'ally' to Jewish people
Labour conference: Corbyn on anti-Semitism and racism

Jeremy Corbyn says he wants Labour and the Jewish community to "work together and draw a line" under anti-Semitism issues in his party.

He was applauded by delegates when he said: "We are your ally".

And he went on to attack the record of the Conservative Party for accusing Labour of "anti-Semitism one day, then endorse Viktor Orban's hard-right government the next day."

  • 26 Sep 2018
