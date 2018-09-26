Corbyn's full Labour conference speech

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn's full speech to 2018 Labour conference
Jeremy Corbyn's full speech to 2018 Labour conference in Liverpool lasted nearly 60 minutes.
Anti-Semitism, Brexit and support for a state of Palestine were some of the key moments of his message to delegates.
-
26 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45653780/jeremy-corbyn-s-full-speech-to-2018-labour-conferenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window