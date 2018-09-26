Labour MP calls for general strike

Video

Laura Smith, the Labour MP for Crewe and Nantwich, has called for a general strike to help bring down the Conservative government - if there isn't a general election.

She spoke at The World Transformed festival, which is running alongside the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

A general strike is when workers from across industries take action collectively in large numbers.

The last one in the UK happened in 1926, in support of coal miners who had been locked out of their mines after a dispute with the owners.